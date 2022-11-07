Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

EVV stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

