Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
EVV stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.35.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
