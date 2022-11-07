Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

Ecolab stock opened at $134.75 on Monday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 160,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

