Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,512 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $44.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.