Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 117,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 130.0% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 200,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 113,348 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 56.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

NYSE:STOR opened at $31.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 141.38%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

