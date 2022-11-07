Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $229.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

