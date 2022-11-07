Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,868 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 16.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 400,334 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,828,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 104,595 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €14.70 ($14.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

ING stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

