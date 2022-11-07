Edgecoin (EDGT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57.08 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $215.45 million and approximately $57.08 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,424,488 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

