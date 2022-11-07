Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66,825.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $52.50 million and approximately $66,825.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001270 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,320,364 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.