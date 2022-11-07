Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s current price.

ELEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $0.95 on Monday. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.