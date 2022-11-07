Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $363.64. 49,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $345.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

