Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

NYSE LLY traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.04. 58,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,468. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $365.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

