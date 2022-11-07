Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.3% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $363.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $345.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.