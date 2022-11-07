Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 5.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.3 %

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

LLY stock traded up $4.63 on Monday, reaching $362.04. 58,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,468. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

