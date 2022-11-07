ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €12.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
Shares of ZIL2 opened at €6.95 ($6.95) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($5.73) and a 1 year high of €14.12 ($14.12). The company has a market cap of $440.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.75 and a 200-day moving average of €7.36.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
