Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

