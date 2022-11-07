Emocoin (EMO) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Emocoin (EMO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Emocoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Emocoin has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $6,966.00 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emocoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin launched on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

