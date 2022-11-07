Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

