Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

