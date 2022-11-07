Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after buying an additional 502,015 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 863,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 258,886 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 410,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 200,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 232,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 131,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $35.70 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The company’s revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 in the last 90 days. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

