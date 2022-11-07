Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,524,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 75.5% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 697,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 300,129 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.7% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 251,345 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Sovos Brands news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,311,524.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,535,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,030,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,828,000 shares of company stock worth $131,472,990 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

