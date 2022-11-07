Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Sierra Wireless as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after buying an additional 466,126 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 16.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

