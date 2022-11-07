Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invesco were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

