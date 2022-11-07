Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,441 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,441 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,120,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.