Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Endava were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 22.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,864,000 after buying an additional 328,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Endava by 50.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,835,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 126.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $64,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $66.06 on Monday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

