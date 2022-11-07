Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,323 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

