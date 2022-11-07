Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $12.68

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $12.34. Enfusion shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 23 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enfusion by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 43.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 150,179 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 8.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.