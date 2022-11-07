Enigma Price Up 35.5% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $126,967.68 and approximately $113,216.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00603467 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,513.97 or 0.31433632 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.