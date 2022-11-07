Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.87.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

ESVIF opened at $2.56 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

