Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE ESI traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.69. The company had a trading volume of 469,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of C$692.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$344.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

