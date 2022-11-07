EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $313.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.32 and its 200 day moving average is $348.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

