EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $424.00 at KeyCorp

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $510.00 to $424.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EPAM. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Shares of EPAM opened at $312.52 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.32 and a 200-day moving average of $348.13.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

