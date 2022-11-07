EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.62-$2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of EPAM traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.52. 518,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.13. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

