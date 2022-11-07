EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.62-$2.70 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM traded up $11.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.52. The company had a trading volume of 518,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,034. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $440.50.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Creative Planning raised its position in EPAM Systems by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

