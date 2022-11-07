Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.98

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 1,443,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 864,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 777,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 686,449 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,705,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.