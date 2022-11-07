Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $121.62 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 1% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $121.62 million and $1.02 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00009381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,938.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00325035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00118960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.00742367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00558499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00224907 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,922,265 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

