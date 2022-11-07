Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.9 %

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

