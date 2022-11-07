Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.80 EPS.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

