Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $250.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $318.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 162,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

