Euro Coin (EUROC) Reaches Market Cap of $80.86 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $80.86 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00600227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.99 or 0.31264854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 80,770,832 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.