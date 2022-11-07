Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Director Sells $429,910.05 in Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.6 %

RE stock opened at $333.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $337.50.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

