Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Director Sells $429,910.05 in Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.6 %
RE stock opened at $333.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $337.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
