Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.23 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $50.23 million and $5.34 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

