EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 41.09%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in EVERTEC by 38.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 808.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $662,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

