Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.27% from the company’s current price.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,454. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 79.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

