Exane BNP Paribas Lowers AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) to Neutral

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($35.84) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Investec cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,623.75.

AVEVA Group Price Performance

AVEVA Group stock remained flat at $34.83 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

