Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Exelon by 54.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 151.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.0% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.18 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

