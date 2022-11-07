Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.21-$2.29 EPS.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. 12,529,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,920. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $221,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

