Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.21-$2.29 EPS.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. 12,529,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,920. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after buying an additional 144,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,007,000 after buying an additional 579,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,730,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 535,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,652,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

