Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $124.00. The stock traded as low as $85.53 and last traded at $86.91. 34,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,055,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.63.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.21.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expedia Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

