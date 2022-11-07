Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $55,320.75 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,205. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.68. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Exponent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

