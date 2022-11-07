Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46.

